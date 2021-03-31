Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 4,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 168,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.20.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

