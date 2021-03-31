Raymond James Lowers HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $85.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HQY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

HQY stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

