Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trainline (TNLIF)

3/24/2021 – Trainline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/17/2021 – Trainline was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2021 – Trainline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/12/2021 – Trainline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

