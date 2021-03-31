Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trainline (TNLIF)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Trainline (OTCMKTS: TNLIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 3/24/2021 – Trainline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
  • 3/17/2021 – Trainline was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/12/2021 – Trainline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 3/12/2021 – Trainline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit