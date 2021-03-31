Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2021 – Shake Shack had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2021 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/18/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00.

3/18/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $99.00 to $105.00.

3/17/2021 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/10/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $100.00.

2/9/2021 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.77. 392,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,017. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.66.

Get Shake Shack Inc alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.