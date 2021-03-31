Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,683.44 ($100.38).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,492 ($84.82) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,227.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,032.05. The company has a market capitalization of £46.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

