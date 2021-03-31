RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.87

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $6.96. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 233,442 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

