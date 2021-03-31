RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.87

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $6.96. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 233,442 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.71.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 135,915 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit