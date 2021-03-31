Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 662.30 ($8.65).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 634.50 ($8.29) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 308.93 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 644.50 ($8.42).

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

