Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%.

Reed’s stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

