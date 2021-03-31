Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Decreased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $470.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.