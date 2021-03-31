Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 187 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 113,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. 220,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

