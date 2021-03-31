Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 187 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 113,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.40. 220,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $142.06. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit