Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 439 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. 578,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,853,523. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $241.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.