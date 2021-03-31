Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.99. The stock had a trading volume of 149,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.