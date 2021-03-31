Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 119.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 769,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,898,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.00. 55,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit