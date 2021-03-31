Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 119.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 769,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,898,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.00. 55,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.