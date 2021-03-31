Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $15.19 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.18. 249,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.62 and a twelve month high of $399.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

