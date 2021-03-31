Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.33. 167,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.60 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

