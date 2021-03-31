Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.