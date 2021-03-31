Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Higher expenses due to higher claims and operating costs continue to weigh on margin expansion of Reinsurance Group. It estimates elevated claim cost to continue in the first half of 2021. Unfavorable foreign exchange movements are concern. Lower return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, it steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

RGA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.57. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,761. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

