Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $47,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

