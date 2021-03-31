Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 293,441 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Steel Connect, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.