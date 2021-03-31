Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Citizens by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 32.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

NYSE:CIA opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.