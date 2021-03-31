Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 81,200 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AFYA. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.29. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

