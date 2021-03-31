Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

FRBK opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

