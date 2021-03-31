Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $99.47. 29,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

