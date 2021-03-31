Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 1,641,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 226,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 207,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

