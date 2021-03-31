Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equillium, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equillium in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQ. Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

