Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.87 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 272,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

