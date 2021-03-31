Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Splunk (SPLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) recently:

3/16/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Splunk was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $177.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

3/4/2021 – Splunk had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Splunk is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Splunk had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Splunk is expected to benefit from software-revenue growth and new customer wins. Additionally, solid demand for cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive subscription revenues. Data-to-Everything Platform including Data Fabric Search, Data Stream Processor and Splunk Mission Control is expected to witness strong momentum. Moreover, strategic acquisitions and an expanding partner base are key catalysts. Further, the successful transition to a renewable model from perpetual license model is expected to drive the top line in the long haul. However, this transition hurt Splunk’s cash-flow generation ability, which does not bode well for investors. Moreover, slowing maintenance & services revenues amid intensifying competition remains a headwind. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.