Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $16.27 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

