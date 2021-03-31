RH Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $600.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.03 and a 200 day moving average of $443.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $610.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

