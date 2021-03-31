RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $600.00 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $610.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.