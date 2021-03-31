RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.
RH opened at $600.00 on Wednesday. RH has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $610.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RH by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in RH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
