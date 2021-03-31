Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,684 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $254,379.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

