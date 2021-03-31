Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,865 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.