Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,812 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Inseego worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSG opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

