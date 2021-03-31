Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCVL stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $871.06 million, a P/E ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

