Rhumbline Advisers Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,866,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.