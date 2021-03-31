Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,596 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADVM opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

