Richard Edwards Sells 125,000 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £725,000 ($947,217.14).

ANP stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.76 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 570.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 488.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Anpario Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

