Richard M. Olson Sells 10,000 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Toro stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

