RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $426.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a one year low of $194.99 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,340,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

