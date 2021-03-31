RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to $20.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.