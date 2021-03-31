RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Raised to $20.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

