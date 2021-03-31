Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $50.44. 253,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,273,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.
About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)
Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.
