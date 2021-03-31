Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $50.44. 253,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,273,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the third quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

