Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

