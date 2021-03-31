Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires Shares of 40,000 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

VLY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. 97,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,691. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.