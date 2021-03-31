Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $240,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $21.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.44. 402,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404,656. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

