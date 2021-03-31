Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKL stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

