Rodgers & Associates LTD Makes New $32.07 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 269,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,072,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $135.61. 38,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

