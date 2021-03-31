Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases Shares of 167,181 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,947. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

