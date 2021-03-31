ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $25.43 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $25.43 million and $2.81 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 122.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002056 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

