Royal Bank of Canada Raises CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target to GBX 550

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 482 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 422.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 384.13. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 164.90 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total value of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

