Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RYFL opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Royal Financial has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans, such as one-to-four family, multi-family, commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans.

